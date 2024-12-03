Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 270,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,044 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $4,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2,948.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth $126,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 2,243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 8,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Shares of ACI stock opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.49. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $23.47.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 49.50%. The firm had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Melius raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Melius Research raised Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.