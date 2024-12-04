105,582 Shares in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Purchased by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 105,582 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,965,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 652.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 22,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 19,529 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,109,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter worth $17,351,000. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 927,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,962,000 after buying an additional 104,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $80.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.99 and a 200 day moving average of $76.39. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.16 and a beta of 0.83. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.26 and a 12 month high of $100.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $692.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.91 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $439,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,784.24. The trade was a 8.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Klein sold 71,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $5,350,268.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,913,501 shares in the company, valued at $142,919,389.69. This trade represents a 3.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSGP. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CoStar Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on CoStar Group from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CoStar Group

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.