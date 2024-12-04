1,176 Shares in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 75.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 21.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MYGN. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on Myriad Genetics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.36.

Myriad Genetics Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of MYGN opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.87. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $29.30.

Insider Activity at Myriad Genetics

In related news, CEO Paul J. Diaz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $343,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,067,327.54. The trade was a 1.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Heinrich Dreismann sold 10,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $270,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,578.40. This represents a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.