235,800 Shares in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Bought by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 235,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OCUL. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 9.6% during the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,590,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,717,000 after buying an additional 226,181 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,235,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,029 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 81.3% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 377,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 169,172 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 39.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 59,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 49.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 164,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OCUL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Heier sold 2,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $26,561.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 269,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,221.59. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Performance

NASDAQ OCUL opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a current ratio of 13.01. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $11.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.33.

About Ocular Therapeutix

(Free Report)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.