379 Shares in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 379 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in F5 in the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of F5 by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 942 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in F5 by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,067 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 186.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 1.1% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $251.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.06. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.01 and a 12-month high of $253.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $230.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.39.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The network technology company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. F5 had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the network technology company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $130,602.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,825 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,007.75. This represents a 1.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total transaction of $201,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,066.55. This represents a 8.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,475 shares of company stock valued at $977,039 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FFIV. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on F5 from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of F5 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of F5 from $214.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on F5 from $186.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on F5 from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.56.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

