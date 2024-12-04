3,860 Shares in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) Bought by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Leonardo DRS by 1.1% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Leonardo DRS by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Leonardo DRS by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 33,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Leonardo DRS Stock Performance

NASDAQ DRS opened at $34.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $37.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Leonardo DRS ( NASDAQ:DRS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $812.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.44 million. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 6.23%. Leonardo DRS’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered Leonardo DRS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leonardo DRS

In other news, CEO William Lynn III sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $1,533,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,004,303.59. This trade represents a 16.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sally Wallace sold 4,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $151,040.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,850.62. The trade was a 12.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,572. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

