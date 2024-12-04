48,191 Shares in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Purchased by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 48,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.05% of Afya as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Afya by 73.8% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 5,636 shares in the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Afya by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Afya during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $417,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Afya during the third quarter worth $481,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Afya by 136.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 20,370 shares during the period. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFYA stock opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. Afya Limited has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $22.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.11.

AFYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Afya in a research report on Friday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Afya in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

