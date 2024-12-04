49,921 Shares in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Bought by Point72 DIFC Ltd

Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 49,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,300,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter worth $1,056,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 38.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Incyte by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 33,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.
Shares of INCY opened at $72.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 514.54, a PEG ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.69. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $50.35 and a one year high of $83.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.44.
INCY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Incyte from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America raised Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Incyte from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.16.
In other news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 8,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $526,942.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,280.40. The trade was a 18.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 6,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $455,521.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,000.04. The trade was a 16.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,745 shares of company stock worth $1,311,687. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.
