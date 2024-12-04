49,921 Shares in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Bought by Point72 DIFC Ltd

Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 49,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,300,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter worth $1,056,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 38.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Incyte by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 33,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of INCY opened at $72.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 514.54, a PEG ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.69. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $50.35 and a one year high of $83.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.12). Incyte had a net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

INCY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Incyte from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America raised Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Incyte from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.16.

Get Our Latest Research Report on INCY

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 8,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $526,942.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,280.40. The trade was a 18.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 6,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $455,521.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,000.04. The trade was a 16.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,745 shares of company stock worth $1,311,687. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Company Profile

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.