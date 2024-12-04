50,974 Shares in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Acquired by Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,000. AstraZeneca comprises approximately 0.9% of Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 320.8% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZN. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 1.5 %

AstraZeneca stock opened at $68.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.93. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $87.68. The firm has a market cap of $211.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.45.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.08 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.01%. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

