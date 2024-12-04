6,899 Shares in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Acquired by Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 166,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 26,048 shares in the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 74,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,389,000.

Shares of CIBR opened at $63.85 on Wednesday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $50.07 and a twelve month high of $65.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.73 and a 200 day moving average of $58.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.0108 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

