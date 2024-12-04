9,490 Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Acquired by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 121.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth about $54,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total transaction of $2,575,281.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 172,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,372,001.96. This trade represents a 12.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $4,009,995.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,754.55. This represents a 82.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 536,568 shares of company stock valued at $47,573,767. Company insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Price Performance

NET stock opened at $104.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -403.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.24 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.94.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $430.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 7.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on NET. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on NET

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.