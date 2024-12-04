9,700 Shares in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Acquired by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 221,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,309,000 after acquiring an additional 48,004 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 137,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,172,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $633,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $120.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.95. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.59 and a 52-week high of $124.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.49.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

In other news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 6,865 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $803,479.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,972.80. The trade was a 21.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HIG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.