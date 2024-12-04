9,714,199 Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Purchased by Mountaineer Partners Management LLC

Mountaineer Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,714,199 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,178,000. D.R. Horton accounts for about 15.4% of Mountaineer Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC owned about 2.98% of D.R. Horton at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,906,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,508,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,581 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,761.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,043,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,118,000 after buying an additional 987,834 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 51.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,657,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,525,000 after acquiring an additional 561,337 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 592.4% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 402,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,784,000 after acquiring an additional 344,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth about $37,613,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on DHI. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $218.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.87.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $921,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $166.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 7.32. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.35 and a 52 week high of $199.85. The firm has a market cap of $53.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.26 and its 200-day moving average is $168.50.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.14%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

