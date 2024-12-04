AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDTVF) Short Interest Up 9.0% in November

AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDTVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the October 31st total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 435.0 days.
AB Industrivärden (publ) Trading Down 7.2 %
Shares of AB Industrivärden (publ) stock opened at $31.26 on Wednesday. AB Industrivärden has a 12-month low of $31.26 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.26.
About AB Industrivärden (publ)
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AB Industrivärden (publ)
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Beyond NVIDIA: Top 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch for 2025
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Netflix Is On Track To Hit $1,000 By Christmas
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- UMAC Stock Climbs Amid Trump Jr. Appointment and Meme Stock Hype
Receive News & Ratings for AB Industrivärden (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Industrivärden (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.