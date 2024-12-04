Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) EVP Samir Desai Sells 5,926 Shares

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) EVP Samir Desai sold 5,926 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total transaction of $880,070.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,275,982.09. This trade represents a 21.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Samir Desai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 6th, Samir Desai sold 19,041 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $2,501,225.76.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $154.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.31 and its 200 day moving average is $154.02. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1 year low of $75.69 and a 1 year high of $196.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.18. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 46.50%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 48,338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,762,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Optimist Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Invst LLC boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

