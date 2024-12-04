Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) EVP Samir Desai Sells 5,926 Shares

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) EVP Samir Desai sold 5,926 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total transaction of $880,070.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,275,982.09. This trade represents a 21.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Samir Desai also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 6th, Samir Desai sold 19,041 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $2,501,225.76.
Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $154.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.31 and its 200 day moving average is $154.02. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1 year low of $75.69 and a 1 year high of $196.99.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.14.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 48,338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,762,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Optimist Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Invst LLC boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.
About Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.
