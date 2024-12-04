abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 3rd,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This is an increase from abrdn Property Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

API stock traded down GBX 0.07 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 60.73 ($0.77). 612,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,790,428. The stock has a market cap of £231.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,030.00 and a beta of 0.33. abrdn Property Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 46.60 ($0.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 63 ($0.80). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 60.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 56.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99.

In related news, insider Jill May sold 128,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.77), for a total transaction of £78,441.12 ($99,393.21). 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The objective of abrdn Property Income Trust Limited is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the prospect of income and capital growth. The Board intends to achieve the investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK commercial properties in the industrial, office, retail and other' sectors, where other' includes leisure, data centres, student housing, hotels (and apart-hotels) and healthcare.

