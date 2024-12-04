Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on December 20th

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th.

Acushnet has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years. Acushnet has a dividend payout ratio of 24.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Acushnet to earn $3.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Acushnet Price Performance

GOLF stock opened at $73.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.10. Acushnet has a 52-week low of $56.34 and a 52-week high of $76.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $620.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.40 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Acushnet will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOLF shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Acushnet from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GOLF

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total transaction of $369,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,556,556.10. This trade represents a 5.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Acushnet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.