Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Trading Up 7.2% – Should You Buy?

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) was up 7.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.40 and last traded at $6.37. Approximately 408,412 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,417,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ADPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Adaptive Biotechnologies
Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Adaptive Biotechnologies
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 14,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,728,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,869,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,312,000 after acquiring an additional 102,134 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,601,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,398,000 after acquiring an additional 189,134 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,008.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,262,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,530,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 7,733,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,597,000 after acquiring an additional 834,253 shares during the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Adaptive Biotechnologies
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.
