Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Trading Up 7.2% – Should You Buy?

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) was up 7.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.40 and last traded at $6.37. Approximately 408,412 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,417,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.

ADPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average is $4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $906.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 14,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,728,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,869,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,312,000 after acquiring an additional 102,134 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,601,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,398,000 after acquiring an additional 189,134 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,008.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,262,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,530,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 7,733,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,597,000 after acquiring an additional 834,253 shares during the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

