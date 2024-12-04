AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.18-3.49 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $790-820 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $826.39 million.

AeroVironment Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of AVAV stock traded up $3.79 on Wednesday, hitting $196.89. The stock had a trading volume of 654,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,535. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $116.51 and a twelve month high of $236.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.66 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $189.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.18 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVAV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AeroVironment from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Baird R W upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.83.

Get Our Latest Report on AVAV

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.65, for a total value of $110,058.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,452.20. This represents a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,782 shares of company stock valued at $373,609 over the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AeroVironment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.