agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Trading Up 5.7% – What’s Next?

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.24 and last traded at $2.21. 854,352 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 4,907,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AGL shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on agilon health from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. William Blair lowered agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on agilon health from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on agilon health from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of agilon health in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.05.

agilon health Stock Performance

agilon health Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $918.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 47.84% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Steven Sell acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at $227,102.40. The trade was a 42.03 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On agilon health

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of agilon health by 2,251.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,028,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,993 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of agilon health by 3,338.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,990 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,742,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in agilon health by 65.0% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 804,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after buying an additional 316,856 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in agilon health during the second quarter worth approximately $1,849,000.

About agilon health

(Get Free Report)

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

