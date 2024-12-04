Air Industries Group Secures $4.0 Million Contract for F-35 Arresting Gear Components

Air Industries Group, a prominent manufacturer of precision components and assemblies for major aerospace and defense prime contractors, recently announced the successful acquisition of a follow-on contract valued at approximately $4.0 million. This contract pertains to arresting gear components designated for use on the F-35 Lightning II fighter aircraft. Originating from a European partner nation participating in the F-35 program, the contract underscores Air Industries Group’s strategic positioning within the industry.

Scheduled to commence production in the first half of 2025, the development and completion of the arresting gear components under this contract are projected to be finalized by the conclusion of 2025. The signing of this agreement not only highlights the company’s dedication to bolstering global defense initiatives but also reinforces its standing as a reliable supplier operating within the aerospace and defense sector.

Lou Melluzzo, the Chief Executive Officer of Air Industries Group, emphasized the significance of this contract, stating, “The initial contract for these products was awarded in 2023, reflecting our initial engagement with this new customer. The latest order serves as validation of the mutual trust established during the preceding contract period, affirming our strategic goal to enhance international sales and provide continued support for the F-35 program.”

Air Industries Group specializes in the production of precision components and assemblies critical for large aerospace and defense prime contractors. Its product range encompasses landing gears, flight controls, engine mounts, and components for aircraft jet engines, contributing to the operational safety of military personnel and civilians alike, whether in individual components or complete assemblies.

The company notes that certain discussions within the press release are forward-looking statements, designed to fall within the safe harbor of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, outlining market trends, future revenues, and anticipated results, are subject to various risks and uncertainties, as outlined in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Additionally, Air Industries Group utilizes Adjusted EBITDA, a Non-GAAP financial measure, to provide supplementary insights into profitability by excluding non-cash depreciation and amortization charges, stock-based compensation expenses, and non-recurring expenses and outlays. This measure is employed as an analytical tool to assess results before accounting for other potential uses of cash.

