Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Short Interest Update

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the October 31st total of 10,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 4.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 45,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Melius Research upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

ACI opened at $19.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.46. Albertsons Companies has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $23.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.51.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 49.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

