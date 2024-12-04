ALEX Lab (ALEX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $46.82 Million

ALEX Lab (ALEX) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. Over the last week, ALEX Lab has traded up 28.6% against the US dollar. ALEX Lab has a market cap of $46.82 million and $5.99 million worth of ALEX Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ALEX Lab token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ALEX Lab Token Profile

ALEX Lab’s genesis date was January 16th, 2022. ALEX Lab’s total supply is 606,489,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,144,098 tokens. ALEX Lab’s official message board is medium.com/alexgobtc. The official website for ALEX Lab is alexgo.io. ALEX Lab’s official Twitter account is @alexlabbtc.

Buying and Selling ALEX Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “ALEX Lab (ALEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Stacks platform. ALEX Lab has a current supply of 606,489,877.3. The last known price of ALEX Lab is 0.12273745 USD and is down -3.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $5,630,226.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://alexgo.io.”

