Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Short Interest Up 8.9% in November

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the October 31st total of 4,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 626,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algoma Steel Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 125.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 62,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 34,548 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,217,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,448,000 after buying an additional 81,700 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Algoma Steel Group by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 103,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 89.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 308,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 146,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the second quarter worth $939,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Algoma Steel Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ASTL stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.50. The company had a trading volume of 93,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average is $9.26. Algoma Steel Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14.

Algoma Steel Group Dividend Announcement

About Algoma Steel Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is presently -15.75%.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

