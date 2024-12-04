Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Short Interest Update

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,960,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the October 31st total of 12,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 10.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegro MicroSystems

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegro MicroSystems

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Michael Doogue acquired 15,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 246,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,675,634. The trade was a 6.49 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGM. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 1,957.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. Allegro MicroSystems has a one year low of $18.59 and a one year high of $33.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.27 and a beta of 1.67.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $187.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

See Also

