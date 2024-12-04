ALPS/Smith Balanced Opportunity A (NYSEARCA:ALABX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

ALPS/Smith Balanced Opportunity A (NYSEARCA:ALABX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.47 and traded as high as $13.79. ALPS/Smith Balanced Opportunity A shares last traded at $13.79, with a volume of 0 shares.
ALPS/Smith Balanced Opportunity A Stock Up 0.1 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day moving average of $13.06.
