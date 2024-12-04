Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Short Interest Up 6.3% in November

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,210,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the October 31st total of 20,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE AMCR opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Amcor has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average is $10.52.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Amcor had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Amcor’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amcor will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.23%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&G PLC boosted its stake in Amcor by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 49,940,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,794 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 2,741.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 47,164,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,644,000 after buying an additional 45,504,608 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amcor by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,190,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,308 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amcor by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,317,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,144,000 after acquiring an additional 697,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,916,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,783,000 after buying an additional 1,443,364 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMCR. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Macquarie raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.10 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Amcor from $10.50 to $10.80 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.94.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

