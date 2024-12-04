AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.15, but opened at $28.60. AMN Healthcare Services shares last traded at $28.67, with a volume of 218,410 shares changing hands.

AMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Up 3.5 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $687.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 2,461 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Saturday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $90,810.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,595. This trade represents a 6.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 152.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,640,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,715,000 after buying an additional 2,801,663 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter worth approximately $99,349,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3,753.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,263,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,721,000 after buying an additional 1,230,543 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,481,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 95.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 775,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,710,000 after acquiring an additional 378,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

