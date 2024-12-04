Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for LiqTech International (LIQT)

LiqTech International (NASDAQ: LIQT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/2/2024 – LiqTech International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/26/2024 – LiqTech International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/25/2024 – LiqTech International had its price target lowered by analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $5.15 to $3.20. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/20/2024 – LiqTech International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/14/2024 – LiqTech International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/8/2024 – LiqTech International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/2/2024 – LiqTech International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/27/2024 – LiqTech International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/21/2024 – LiqTech International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/15/2024 – LiqTech International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/10/2024 – LiqTech International had its price target lowered by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $9.00 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/9/2024 – LiqTech International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of LIQT stock opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.03. LiqTech International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $3.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LiqTech International stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,043 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.66% of LiqTech International worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 35.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.

