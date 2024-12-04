Analysts Set Expectations for Fluence Energy Q1 Earnings

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fluence Energy in a report released on Wednesday, November 27th. Roth Capital analyst J. Clare now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for Fluence Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Fluence Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Fluence Energy from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim upgraded Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Fluence Energy from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.85.

Fluence Energy Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $18.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.00, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.67. Fluence Energy has a twelve month low of $12.74 and a twelve month high of $27.80.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Fluence Energy had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNC. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the second quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 676.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 264.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 164.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

