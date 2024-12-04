APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC reduced its position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,226,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,964 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.45% of APi Group worth $40,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 218.9% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,884,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,931 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,412,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in APi Group by 65.8% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,543,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,328 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in APi Group by 382.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,064,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,053,000 after acquiring an additional 843,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in APi Group by 412.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,044,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,474,000 after acquiring an additional 840,452 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on APG shares. Barclays raised their price target on APi Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of APi Group in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of APi Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APi Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.71.

In related news, Director James E. Lillie sold 11,568 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $427,784.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,958,802.30. The trade was a 1.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 53,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $1,986,113.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,478,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,002,581.73. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APG opened at $37.65 on Wednesday. APi Group Co. has a one year low of $29.98 and a one year high of $39.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.80 and its 200-day moving average is $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.55.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 33.89%. APi Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

