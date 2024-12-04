AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Position Increased by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. AptarGroup makes up about 2.5% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of AptarGroup worth $47,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATR. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 446.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 281.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 312.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AptarGroup news, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 964 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $162,752.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,977.84. The trade was a 10.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $209,742.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,672.66. This trade represents a 12.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,639 shares of company stock worth $5,960,841. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ATR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

ATR opened at $172.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.58. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.29 and a twelve month high of $178.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

AptarGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 10th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

