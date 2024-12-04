Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Shares Purchased by Penn Mutual Asset Management

Penn Mutual Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,050 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Argan comprises approximately 2.0% of Penn Mutual Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Penn Mutual Asset Management’s holdings in Argan were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGX. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Argan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Argan during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Argan in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Argan in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argan during the third quarter worth about $91,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Argan alerts:

Argan Price Performance

NYSE AGX opened at $149.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.14 and a beta of 0.53. Argan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.74 and a 1-year high of $165.33.

Argan Increases Dividend

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $227.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.05 million. Argan had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company’s revenue was up 60.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Argan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 23rd. Argan’s payout ratio is presently 47.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Argan

Insider Buying and Selling at Argan

In other news, Director William F. Leimkuhler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $962,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,448,962.40. This represents a 21.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia Flanders sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $481,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,631.48. This trade represents a 22.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,703 shares of company stock worth $4,257,794 in the last 90 days. 11.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Argan

(Free Report)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.