argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $621.53 and last traded at $621.53, with a volume of 143693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $616.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair upgraded argenx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of argenx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $515.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $675.00 price target (up previously from $646.00) on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of argenx from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $439.00 to $715.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $617.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $635.42.

argenx Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $569.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $501.46. The company has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -705.94 and a beta of 0.59.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $1.29. argenx had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $588.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.25) EPS. Research analysts expect that argenx SE will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On argenx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in argenx by 620.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in argenx by 590.0% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in argenx by 51.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in argenx in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of argenx by 73.3% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About argenx

(Get Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Articles

