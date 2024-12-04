Arnon Rosenthal Sells 52,172 Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Stock

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 52,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $131,473.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,507,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,317,826.48. This represents a 2.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Alector Trading Up 0.4 %

Alector stock opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $246.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.51. Alector, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $8.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.94.

Get Alector alerts:

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. Alector had a negative return on equity of 108.77% and a negative net margin of 257.54%. The company had revenue of $15.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.33 million. As a group, analysts predict that Alector, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alector

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALEC. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alector during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alector during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alector during the third quarter worth about $40,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alector during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alector during the first quarter worth about $59,000. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALEC. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Alector in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Alector from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Alector from $35.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Alector from $16.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alector

Alector Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.