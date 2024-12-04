ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Director Laura Shawver Sells 97,244 Shares

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) Director Laura Shawver sold 97,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $1,318,628.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 210,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,291.76. The trade was a 31.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Laura Shawver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 4th, Laura Shawver sold 14,772 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $203,115.00.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

SPRY traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.42. The stock had a trading volume of 974,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,810. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average of $12.15. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $18.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on SPRY shares. William Blair raised ARS Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Leerink Partners increased their target price on ARS Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARS Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 151.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

