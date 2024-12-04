Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.10 and last traded at $29.94, with a volume of 36052 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.68.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AORT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Artivion from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Artivion from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities started coverage on Artivion in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Artivion in a report on Friday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1,484.00 and a beta of 1.75.

In related news, CAO Amy Horton sold 12,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $325,417.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 139,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,912.02. This represents a 8.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AORT. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Artivion in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Artivion by 210.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artivion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. RW Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Artivion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Artivion during the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

