Ascent Group LLC Sells 1,776 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Ascent Group LLC cut its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,500,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,950,000 after buying an additional 55,014 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 89.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,207,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,728,000 after acquiring an additional 571,436 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Unum Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,511,000 after purchasing an additional 66,392 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 872,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,609,000 after purchasing an additional 64,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 413,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,127,000 after purchasing an additional 35,723 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of UNM stock opened at $76.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.61 and its 200 day moving average is $57.88. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $42.09 and a 12-month high of $77.63.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Unum Group’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total value of $104,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,591.16. This trade represents a 15.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total value of $320,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,741 shares in the company, valued at $3,768,822.56. This trade represents a 7.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,709 shares of company stock valued at $11,726,114. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Unum Group from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Unum Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Unum Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.73.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

