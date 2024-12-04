Ashok Mishra Sells 58,500 Shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Stock

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INODGet Free Report) COO Ashok Mishra sold 58,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $2,630,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ashok Mishra also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, November 21st, Ashok Mishra sold 69,218 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $3,262,244.34.
  • On Tuesday, November 19th, Ashok Mishra sold 92,726 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total value of $4,002,054.16.

NASDAQ INOD traded up $5.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.66. 2,852,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,672. Innodata Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $49.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.70 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.78.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Innodata in the second quarter worth $27,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Innodata by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Innodata in the third quarter worth about $206,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Innodata by 38.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innodata by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. 30.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INOD shares. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Innodata in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. BWS Financial increased their price objective on Innodata from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Innodata from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

