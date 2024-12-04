ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Trading Up 0.5% – Still a Buy?

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $724.94 and last traded at $721.45. 397,736 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,450,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $718.06.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BNP Paribas began coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank raised ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $943.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $283.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $728.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $861.96.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 26.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th were issued a $1.407 dividend. This represents a $5.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.21%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth $25,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth $28,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

