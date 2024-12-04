Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.33.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

In other news, EVP David L. Stein sold 29,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $810,172.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,021 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,406.03. This trade represents a 26.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 19,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $460,674.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,934.76. This represents a 15.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,641 shares of company stock worth $1,435,936. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the first quarter worth $866,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 221.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 163,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 112,323 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 12.4% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 411,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 45,542 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the first quarter worth about $609,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 54.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 12,296 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASB stock opened at $25.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Associated Banc has a 12-month low of $18.56 and a 12-month high of $28.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $607.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 76.67%.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

