Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) is Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC decreased its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 38.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 147,195 shares during the period. Assured Guaranty comprises about 2.9% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC owned 0.45% of Assured Guaranty worth $18,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the third quarter worth $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 183.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on AGO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Insider Activity at Assured Guaranty

In other news, Director Yukiko Omura sold 3,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $286,948.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,593.05. The trade was a 15.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Assured Guaranty Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AGO opened at $92.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $67.27 and a 52 week high of $96.60.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $269.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.57 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 70.37% and a return on equity of 11.58%. Assured Guaranty’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is 9.63%.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

