Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $102.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $93.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ATKR. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Atkore from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Atkore from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $135.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atkore has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.80.

Get Atkore alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ATKR

Atkore Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ATKR traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $93.61. The stock had a trading volume of 116,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,733. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Atkore has a 1-year low of $76.01 and a 1-year high of $194.98.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.06). Atkore had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 32.14%. The business had revenue of $788.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Atkore will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atkore news, Director Jeri L. Isbell sold 3,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $315,282.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,757.55. This represents a 11.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 13,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,251,417.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,530.72. The trade was a 32.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,924 shares of company stock worth $1,614,975 in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atkore

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Atkore by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 10,177 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $473,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 895.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Atkore by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Atkore by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

Atkore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.