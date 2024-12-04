Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Short Interest Update

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,580,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the October 31st total of 9,520,000 shares. Approximately 16.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.2 days.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Performance

AESI opened at $24.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Atlas Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $24.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.06.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.25). Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Atlas Energy Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlas Energy Solutions will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AESI shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Atlas Energy Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Pickering Energy Partners cut shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.44.

Insider Transactions at Atlas Energy Solutions

In related news, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 8,571 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total transaction of $184,190.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 934,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,087,691.54. The trade was a 0.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard acquired 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.65 per share, for a total transaction of $35,311.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,507,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,516,362.10. The trade was a 0.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 60,869 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,983 and have sold 115,713 shares valued at $2,517,431. Insiders own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlas Energy Solutions

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,615,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,409,000 after purchasing an additional 33,286 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the third quarter valued at $844,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $1,985,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $996,000. Finally, KEMPER Corp purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $776,000. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

