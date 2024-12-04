Atom Investors LP Acquires 41,935 Shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB)

Atom Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,935 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Similarweb were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new stake in Similarweb in the third quarter valued at $3,536,000. Scalar Gauge Management LLC increased its position in Similarweb by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 863,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after buying an additional 270,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Similarweb by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 449,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after buying an additional 238,428 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Similarweb by 115.9% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 354,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 190,380 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Similarweb by 60.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 442,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 167,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Similarweb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMWB. Barclays increased their target price on Similarweb from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Similarweb to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Similarweb from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Similarweb from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Similarweb Stock Performance

Similarweb stock opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.00 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.54. Similarweb Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99.

Similarweb Profile

(Free Report)

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.