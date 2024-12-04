Atom Investors LP Buys Shares of 73,105 TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 73,105 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TFS Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,215,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,508,000 after buying an additional 23,668 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in TFS Financial by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TFS Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $915,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TFS Financial by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 28,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TFS Financial

In other news, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $256,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,263. This trade represents a 35.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of TFS Financial in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

TFS Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFSL opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. TFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $15.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average is $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.37 and a beta of 0.69.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $194.94 million for the quarter. TFS Financial had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 4.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

TFS Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 418.52%.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

