Atom Investors LP Decreases Position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Atom Investors LP cut its stake in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,859 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP owned 0.71% of eHealth worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EHTH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 43.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 194,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 58,540 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in eHealth by 3,996.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 12,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 12,430 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in eHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in eHealth by 76.6% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares during the period. Finally, DSC Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 2.6% during the second quarter. DSC Advisors L.P. now owns 600,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of eHealth from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on eHealth from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of eHealth stock opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.69. eHealth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $9.45.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.

