Atom Investors LP Has $637,000 Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Atom Investors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 63.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,029 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Chewy were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. BC Partners Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the second quarter worth $7,517,800,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Chewy by 1,028.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,892,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,801,000 after buying an additional 2,636,526 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Chewy by 166.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,995,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,023,000 after buying an additional 2,497,689 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,373,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,798,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.
Chewy Price Performance
Shares of Chewy stock opened at $33.58 on Wednesday. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.99.
In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $36,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.
