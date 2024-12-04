Atom Investors LP Has $637,000 Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Atom Investors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 63.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,029 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Chewy were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. BC Partners Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the second quarter worth $7,517,800,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Chewy by 1,028.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,892,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,801,000 after buying an additional 2,636,526 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Chewy by 166.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,995,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,023,000 after buying an additional 2,497,689 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,373,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,798,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy Price Performance

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $33.58 on Wednesday. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHWY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chewy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Chewy from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chewy from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chewy

Insider Transactions at Chewy

In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $36,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chewy

(Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.