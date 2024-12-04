Atom Investors LP Has $709,000 Stock Holdings in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Atom Investors LP boosted its position in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report) by 100.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,470 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 52,310 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP owned approximately 0.15% of Cognyte Software worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Cognyte Software by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Cognyte Software by 34.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,186 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CGNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cognyte Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Cognyte Software Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CGNT opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $8.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average of $7.30. The company has a market capitalization of $611.82 million, a P/E ratio of -121.57 and a beta of 1.81.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The medical device company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognyte Software declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical device company to repurchase up to 3.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Cognyte Software

In other news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp purchased 553,591 shares of Cognyte Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $3,493,159.21. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,604,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,292,148.64. This trade represents a 6.88 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 416,040 shares of Cognyte Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $2,621,052.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,020,184 shares in the company, valued at $56,827,159.20. This trade represents a 4.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

