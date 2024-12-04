Atom Investors LP Purchases Shares of 74,863 Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 74,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000. Atom Investors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Sally Beauty at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 2.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,396,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,928,000 after purchasing an additional 387,736 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,514,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,695,000 after acquiring an additional 10,016 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,287,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,276,000 after buying an additional 833,720 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 3.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,546,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,551,000 after purchasing an additional 80,712 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Sally Beauty in the second quarter worth about $11,796,000.

SBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sally Beauty from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen upgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

NYSE:SBH opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $14.79.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.88 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 31.37%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott C. Sherman sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $195,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,825.19. This trade represents a 24.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kim Mcintosh sold 4,300 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $62,479.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,433.05. This trade represents a 20.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

